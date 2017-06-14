Japanese men are breast men, but women love voice then hands

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks As a man, there are no surprises with the male answers to this survey into attractiveness, but the female answers look very unusual! Note that these questions were part of a longer survey, so the questions do seem a bit disjoint. Note that the first question is whether you would chase the same person as your friend had their eye on, or would you pass to preserve your friendship. I’d rank hair and smell higher up, but there is a definite lack of bums in this country to rate them as Research results Q1: If you and your friend both fancied the same person, which would you choose, friendship or love? (Sample size=36,000) Male Female Love 60.2% 41.1% Friendship 39.8% 58.9% Q2A: Which parts of women do you find attractive? (Sample size=males from 36,000, multiple answer) Breasts 55.8% Face 49.3% Bum 44.4% Legs 43.5% Waist 39.7% Voice 32.2% Nape of the neck 29.3% Smell 24.2% Hair 23.1% Hands 12.3% Arms 7.5% Collarbone 6.8% Shoulders 3.4% Chest 2.2% Blood vessels 0.8% Adam’s apple 0.7% Q2B: Which parts of men do you find attractive? (Sample size=females from 36,000, multiple answer) Voice 49.0% Hands 37.0% Face 34.5% Arms 31.7% Chest 21.9% Shoulders 19.9% Smell 14.2% Bum 13.7% Breasts 10.8% Waist 7.6% Legs 7.1% Hair 7.0% Blood vessels 6.6% Adam’s apple 6.4% Collarbone 5.5% Nape of the neck 3.8% Demographics Between the 9th and 25th of May 2016 36,000 members of the Katte Q monitor group aged 20 years old or older completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. …continue reading