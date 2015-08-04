Jet Salary

Source: Serotonin Money Money Money, must be funny…. I imagine a few of you might wonder how much you get paid being a human tape recorder and frequent volleyball club harasser. Well it’s not that bad to be completely honest. Firstly, this is a rough estimate of my take home salary and probably isn’t the same for every ALT out there. First year JETs, as of 2012, get before tax and deductions ￥280,000. (woo just became a second year JET, slight pay rise!) Automatic deductions Health Insurance ￥14,056 Pension ￥24,463 Employment Insurance ￥1,400 Income Tax ￥6,200 Residents Tax ￥2,800 As of early this year I started paying residents tax, this normally doesn’t kick in until your second year (for kiwis at least). Some people leaving this year were surprised by a large residents tax bill, and fortunately my Board of Education takes a small amount out of each pay so I don’t have a massive bill due when/if I eventually leave Japan. It is worth mentioning that you can also get the money that you pay into the pension fund back once you leave Japan. There is a complicated process to follow but mostly you have a nominated person who acts as a go between and they hopefully will be nice enough to help with the process. This normally gets paid out once you have left the country, if memory serves it takes more than three months to get the refund. Next is onto an estimate of my monthly bills… Power between ￥3000 – ￥7000 Water between ￥1500 -￥2500 Gas between ￥1500 -￥3000 Rent Total ￥51,000 but half is paid by my Board of Education Internet and

landline ￥5000 Cellphone ￥8000 I also rent a car and have car insurance, make payments to my New Zealand accounts and have to pay for my school lunches. A lot of my bills really depend on usage and I am rather stubborn with heating/cooling and only ever use them when the