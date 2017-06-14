Life cos’s allocations steady as they take wait-and-see stance

Source: ijapicap.com Japan’s life insurance companies closed the financial year on 31 March with their investment portfolios in a holding pattern that has them opting to ride out market movements and resistant to the usual end-of-term window dressing. Figures just released by the Life Insurance Association of Japan give context to the remarks of its chairman last week when he asked that the Bank of Japan make clear its strategy for ending the distortions in the Japan Government Bond market (see posting immediately below). Given the country’s underdeveloped corporate bond market, and Japanese companies’ lack of any need to borrow, government debt is one of the few ways life cos can match the duration and currency of their liabilities to their assets. But BoJ’s massive purchases have distorted valuations and removed much of the previous certainly from the market. At year-end the sector’s combined holding of JGBs accounted 39.5% of portfolios, much the same as at the close of the previous quarter, though this is much less when Japan Post Insurance in removed from the picture (see archive 20 March 2017 Life cos (-Post Insurance) now have 30% of their money abroad). Text continues below table. When asked by Reuters in October last year about their asset allocation intentions for the half year to March 2017 (see archive 7 November 2016 Life cos invest overseas as need for yield becomes paramount) their answers were on the way to being as mixed as they became by six months later (see archive 26 May 2016 Life cos’ portfolios move more diversely than usually depicted). Vendors of infrastructure-based products are already knocking on the doors of more than just Nippon Life is known to have established an allocation for …continue reading