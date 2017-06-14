Modi seeks to resurrect troubled ties with Russia

Author: Harsh V. Pant, King’s College London

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently ended a six-day European tour visiting Germany, Spain, Russia and France. But it is his visit to Russia that is attracting the most attention.

Indian–Russian ties are historical and have stood the test of time. The two were close allies during the Cold War and remained so even after the demise of the Soviet Union. For most Indians, Russia is a time-tested friend — one that stood by India when no one else was ready to.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, 1 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mikhail Metzel/TASS).

This historical memory has cushioned the challenges that have confronted the relationship since the early 1990s. Barring a fleeting hiccup during Boris Yeltsin’s term as Russian president, New Delhi and Moscow have been extraordinarily successful in nurturing a friction-free relationship that harks back to the Soviet era.

But recent changes in Russian foreign policy posture have caused consternation in India. Moscow is getting closer to China and Pakistan — two of India’s biggest foreign policy challenges.

Russia has been making common cause with China on a whole range of geopolitical issues. At a time when Sino–Indian relations have nosedived — with …continue reading