Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records Episode 11 Impression

On this episode, the two classes begin their duel war. Later, Sistine figures out Glenn’s true intentions while Leos reveal more of his evil plan.

The class duel was just pretty funny and awesome. It was cool to see Glenn use a bunch of interesting tactics against Leos’ class. Also it’s nice to see more details about Leos’ evil scheme. Other than that, I wonder what Glenn is going to do next against Leos. Now what’s the final plot coming up? Overall, awesome class duel battle and more story details.

