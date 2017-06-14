Source: Gaijin Pot Of course, no one wants to spend a long-awaited trip in Japan at school, especially not during the summer. But what if we told you that you can study Japanese while traveling at the same time? What if we told you that there are study programs that also include housing, trips, and cultural experiences, as well as giving you enough free time for you to explore Japan on your own? We’ve got two study programs in Japan that offer a totally enriching experience to make this summer the most productive and worthwhile ever. The best part? They’re still accepting students for their upcoming summer programs in August. Check out our special page on GaijinPot Study and we’ll get you started. Whether you’re traveling, on a business trip, or already living here: Want to work hard, play hard, mixing study and fun? Easy.

Want to mingle with the locals and practice the Japanese you’ve learned? Done.

Looking for something that fits your budget? Tick.

What if you just want to spend your summer on the beach? Yup, this is actually possible. <img width="690" height="518" src="https://gaijinpot.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/06/Study-Lead-690×518.jpg" alt="Study While you Travel in Japan this Summer" title="Study While …continue reading