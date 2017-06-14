Source: Tokyo Cheapo Whether you’ve had a long day exploring or a long night dancing, seeing the city skyline in the warm glow of a Tokyo sunset or sunrise is an unbeatable way to finish your adventure.

|credit|

With plenty of high-rise buildings and towering office blocks, it may seem like there are plenty of great spots to see the sun. Unless you’ve spent a miss-guided early morning walking the streets to find an accessible rooftop after a night out though, you may not know it is more difficult than it looks.While the skyscrapers provide vantage points, they also block off the light, and are often themselves blocked off by the surliest of security guards and sturdiest of gates. Alas, it is not always possible, but with our help it can be. To ch The post Top Spots for Sunrise and Sunset Viewing in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading