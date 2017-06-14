Why New Delhi needs to talk to Kashmiris

Author: Nishank Motwani, ANU

On the 9 April, India’s by-election for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir state was marred by violent protests at 150 polling centres, leading to the deaths of eight people. This violence, along with the voter turnout of a mere 7 per cent, dented the political legitimacy of the polls.

India’s Election Commission ordered a re-poll just a few days later, which caused further embarrassment as only 709 people, or 2 per cent of voters, cast their ballots — the lowest turnout in the history of Jammu and Kashmir elections. This undermined the entire electoral process and stripped the candidates of all political legitimacy. Voters were likely either disinterested in the election or deterred by the dangerous political and security situation.

A masked protester prepares to throw a rock towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, 26 May 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Danish Ismail).

The tragic violence and dismal results from the Srinagar by-elections have reignited an intense debate in New Delhi. This debate centres on whether the situation is being further aggravated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance of eschewing dialogue and his disinterest in instituting a peace and reconciliation process with the disenfranchised domestic actors in Jammu and Kashmir.

