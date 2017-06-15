10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -1 -10 Recap

Today’s topic is all about the recap on the past 10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson series 1 through 10.

Photo from reggiepen on flickr.com

I started this series back in January 2017 and definitely wanted to do a recap, summary blog to summarize the first 10 lessons so you can just visit this page and look back the first 10 lessons for review.

Below, I have provided the link and summary for each page. If you have any particular site you want to go back to revisit, feel free to do so from here. I also noticed that one thing I need to make changes for future lessons is that by looking at each title, it’s not easy to tell what the lesson is all about. Sorry about that.. I need to somehow make it clear for everyone to figure out what the lesson is all about just be reading the title from here on.

If you have some time to spare, please look at the site below for review. Perhaps you might want to revisit each page and relearn what you have already learned in the last few months.

Enjoy~

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -1

Talking about New Year’s resolution. What are you going to do this year?

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -2

Talking about weather in Japanese. Such a common topic to start an easy conversation with anyone!

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -3

What a busy life we have? Some common Japanese expressions related to our busy life.

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -4

Birthday wishes in Japanese. How would you say “Happy Birthday” in Japanese??

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -5

How to say No in Japanese nicely. Great learning lessons here if you want to say no to someone by politely rejecting the offer in Japanese.

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -6

How to …continue reading