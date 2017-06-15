5 Locations To See Fireflies In Tokyo This Summer

Source: savvytokyo.com About now, for only a brief period, fireflies, or hotaru in Japanese, emerge from rivers around the country, eager to begin the most important part of their short lifetime — the mating season. So each summer, for a short time, these beautiful bugs turn forests and parks in Japan into unworldly scenes straight out of a fairytale motion picture. Similar to the idea of springtime hanami (cherry blossom viewing), it is popular for Japanese to gather together on a warm summer evening to delight in the fireflies’ unparalleled glow. But to the Japanese, these little luminous insects are not only beautiful. Ever since Manyou-shu‘s 8th century anthology, fireflies have symbolized passionate love in Japanese poetry. Their eerie lights have also been linked to the spirits of loved ones returning from the dead. No doubt, you have heard of the incredibly popular Japanese song: hotaru no hikari (the light of the firefly) which is often sung at graduation and end-of-year ceremonies.



So with the season finally upon us, why not spend the next summer nights in a makeshift fairytale land surrounded by exquisite beauty? Here are the top five locations in Tokyo where you can do this.

1. Shibuya’s Fureai Botanical Garden Center

Known as the smallest botanical garden in Japan, this beautiful oasis in central Shibuya turns into a major gathering hub in June when over 10,000 visitors head to its annual Hotaru no yube (firefly evening) event. Here you can see the two main types of fireflies in Japan, the heike botaru, the smaller ones generally living in paddies and ponds, and the relatively larger genji botaru, which are commonly found in rivers. The best viewing time for heike botaru is from 5:30 p.m., while …continue reading