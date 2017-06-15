Source: deep kyoto Last week I happened to be in the area of the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, and decided to have a bit of a snoop around inside. What a place! The entrance to the Four Seasons Kyoto. The Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto is Kyoto’s newest luxury resort having opened just last autumn, but it feels like it has been around a lot longer. Everything about this hotel from the softly lit interiors, and the magnificent gardens, to the warm and good-humoured smiles of the staff, suggests stately grace, calm, and tranquility. If you really want to spoil yourself then this is clearly the place to stay. It feels like a palace!

The reception desk. The interior design is a perfect blend of modern comforts with traditional style. This extends to the guest rooms which are decorated with artisanal touches like paper lamps, and fusuma screens. Some rooms also have their own balconies and suites also have their own dining areas and walk-in closets.

A premier room with garden view. Dining options include a Brasserie stocked with local craft beer and a varied cosmopolitan menu, a sushi restaurant, a traditional tea house and a combined bar and lounge. In-room dining is also available and breakfast is buffet style.

From the Brasserie’s panoramic windows you can enjoy a view onto the 800-year-old pond garden. For the full resort experience, this hotel also has a fitness center and a luxury spa with massage services, saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools, and a swimming pool. Should you want to venture out from this haven, the hotel can …continue reading