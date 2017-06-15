Inside Job: Talking about The Intricacies of Investing in Japanese

Source: Gaijin Pot As if the world of investment and finances isn’t intimidating enough in our own language, it can be especially baffling in Japanese. The Japanese language seems to have an overwhelming number of words for investing that make even talking about our finances in the most basic terms intimidating — let alone actually taking the risk of investing your hard earned wages. Take the simple act of talking about your bank account. In Japan, there are countless different words for the many kinds of accounts that people have. The basic term for a bank account is a 口座（こうざ） (standard account) and to this suffix, you then add a prefix depending on the type of account that you have. The most common types of account are the 当座預金（とうざよきん）口座 (checking account), 法人（ほうじん）口座 (corporate account), 個人（こじん）口座 (individual account) and 普通預金（ふつうよきん）口座 (regular savings account). If some of these words can be a little tricky to remember, luckily the influence of English has started to move into the banking sector, making things a little easier. The Japanese habit of taking English words and changing them into Japanese has resulted in such hodgepodges of Japanese and English as a チェッキング口座 (“checking” account) and a セービング口座 (“savings” account). For people willing to take the next step and try their hand at investment, these learners should be aware that in Japanese, the world of investment has some very tricky vocabulary even at the most rudimentary level. In Japanese, the world of investment has some very tricky vocabulary even at the most rudimentary level. Similar to the many different words for accounts mentioned above, there are a lot of different ways to say the same thing in finance. Even simply talking about an “investment” can be difficult as — limiting myself to the common words only — there are 出資（しゅっし） (one’s investment in a company) and …continue reading