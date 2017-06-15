Special Economic Zone a test for better governance in Myanmar

Authors: Than Tun and Trevor Wilson, ANU

Since its inception as one of Myanmar’s ‘new’ Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in 2013, the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (KPSEZ) in Rakhine State has faced major challenges attempting to meet the interests of the local community while achieving genuine accountability and business probity.

This particular SEZ represents an opportunity for the National League of Democracy (NLD) government to demonstrate its commitments to democratic norms and to make it an example ‘best practice’ SEZ.

Chinese port terminal seen in Made island outside Kyaukphyu, Myanmar, 18 May 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-600×400.jpg” title=”Chinese port terminal seen in Made island outside Kyaukphyu, Myanmar, 18 May 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-400×267.jpg” alt=”Chinese port terminal seen in Made island outside Kyaukphyu, Myanmar, 18 May 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX39QCL-500×333.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

The KPSEZ was designed to take advantage of the natural deep-sea anchorage at Kyaukphyu on Ramree Island. While the current KPSEZ project is narrowly focused on three components of an industrial zone, deep-sea port and housing estate, the mega-development centred on Kyaukphyu township has a longer and more contentious history. It is associated with the Shwe Natural Gas extraction and the Made Island China–Myanmar oil and gas terminal as well as possible future road and rail link projects to China.

The KPSEZ management committee, formed by the previous government, selected China’s CITIC Group as the developer. The committee claimed that it used a transparent and participatory process in tendering, including technical support from a Singapore-based consultation firm. Despite these efforts, local objections against the KPSEZ and other <a target=_blank href="https://www.icj.org/kyaukphyu-special-economic-zone-shows-need-for-law-reform-in-myanmar/" target="_blank" rel="noopener …continue reading