Tohoku Zunko Animation “Zunda Horizon” Production Project on Kickstarter

Tohoku Zunko Animation "Zunda Horizon" Production Project is on Kickstarter. The anime is based on the Tohoku relief character named Tohoku Zunko. Currently, the producers has reached $4,398 out of their $10,000 goal with 10 days left remaining. For more details and some cool perks, check out the Kickstarter page. Here's a trailer. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1101582079/tohoku-zunko-animation-zunda-horizon-production-pr Green Funding (JP version funding completed): https://greenfunding.jp/pub/projects/1852