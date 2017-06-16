Japan and India challenging China in Africa

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Purnendra Jain, University of Adelaide Japan and India’s strong bilateral networks are being channelled into Africa, where both countries are actively involved economically, politically and strategically. But the two are facing increasing challenges from their rival neighbour China, whose fat purse and growing influence in Africa are difficult to match individually.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a moment with African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina during the inauguration ceremony of the Annual General Meeting of AfDB bank in Gandhinagar, India 23 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-400×263.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-600×394.jpg” title=”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a moment with African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina during the inauguration ceremony of the Annual General Meeting of AfDB bank in Gandhinagar, India 23 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-400×263.jpg” alt=”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a moment with African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina during the inauguration ceremony of the Annual General Meeting of AfDB bank in Gandhinagar, India 23 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave).” width=”400″ height=”263″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-400×263.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-150×98.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-768×504.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-600×394.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-300×197.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-100×66.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3755V-500×328.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The 52nd annual African Development Bank meeting held in May 2017 in the Indian state of Gujarat — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state — was a landmark event, as it was the first time India had hosted the conference since it joined the Bank in 1983. An important development proposed was the establishment of an Asia–Africa Growth Corridor in which India and Japan would partner in African development. A vision document unveiled at the meeting was prepared by Japanese and Indian think tanks in consultation with African think tanks. This document had been commissioned after the Modi–Abe summit meeting in Tokyo in November 2016, where the two leaders stressed the need to improve …continue reading