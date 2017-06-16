Moving On: What It’s Like To Drop Everything And Start Fresh In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com In early April I left my home in Sendai and moved to Tokyo. After three and a half years of teaching English up north, I decided it was time to quit my job and attempt to pursue my dreams. Yes, I know this sounds corny. But the reality of this decision is much more than corny. It’s exciting, equally scary, and it’s finally happening. My goal here, in the big city, is simple. I’ll be searching for ways to support myself by doing the things I most dearly love: filmmaking, podcasting, writing, illustrating. And I’ll be documenting the whole experience one mistake, and one small success at a time. © Photo by Jes Kalled Three Years Of “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” Year One of Staying: When I first arrived in Japan after college, I had no plan. I was 22, heartbroken, and happy to have a job. Coming to Japan was a leftover arrangement that was made before a relationship ended, but I came here anyway hoping that I could improvise and make it my own. Despite the overtime hours of my first teaching position, I was able to carve out some time to work on creative projects: short films, zines, short stories. But I wasn’t sure how to turn those things into something that would pay for my utilities, rent, and my late night conbini trips. Back then the most influential part of my life were the new friendships I had made since moving to Sendai and I couldn’t imagine leaving them behind and returning to America. So, I stayed. © Photo by Jes Kalled Year Two of Staying: Overworked and tired, I began looking for a different teaching position. I was under the …continue reading