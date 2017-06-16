The Top 5 Konbini Countdown: Part 2

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
The “konbini life” is a slippery slope.
You know, when your existence basically depends on what you buy at a konbini, the common term for the ever-present Japanese convenience stores lingering on every corner. According to an April Reuters wire service article, Japan had 54,000 of these chain stores nationwide — with nearly 20,000 of those being 7-Elevens.
The konbini life starts with your innocent casual encounters. You need an iced coffee and a snack? The konbini’s got you. Worked late and looking for a quick meal? No problem, the konbini is there for you. Suddenly, one day you wake up, put on your 7-Eleven skin-care products (yes, those exist), pour yourself some Family Mart orange juice, cook up some Lawson’s eggs, and when on your way to work — oh, why not? — grab a Mini-Stop coffee and something for lunch.
Like unwrapping an onigiri, fast and easy, you’re living the konbini life. Though we have warned against the dangers of this lifestyle for both your wallet and belly — the term is actually gaining popularity. Last year, there was even a choose-your-own-adventure-type visual novel called KonbiniLife that popped up.
Are you a fan of a certain brand of konbini food?
Whether you’ve decended into full-fledged konbini dependency or just a light user, Japan-dwellers always seem to have an allegiance to a certain brand. We offered a list of our Top 5 convenience stores in Japan a few years ago, but it’s time to revisit our stance.
We took a quick poll of where our staff stands on this issue and the results were, well, impassioned. Comments escalated from, “Whatever happened to ‘Am/Pm?’” (bought out by Family Mart in …continue reading