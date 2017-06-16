The Top 5 Konbini Countdown: Part 2

Source: Gaijin Pot The “konbini life” is a slippery slope. You know, when your existence basically depends on what you buy at a konbini, the common term for the ever-present Japanese convenience stores lingering on every corner. According to an April Reuters wire service article, Japan had 54,000 of these chain stores nationwide — with nearly 20,000 of those being 7-Elevens. The konbini life starts with your innocent casual encounters. You need an iced coffee and a snack? The konbini’s got you. Worked late and looking for a quick meal? No problem, the konbini is there for you. Suddenly, one day you wake up, put on your 7-Eleven skin-care products (yes, those exist), pour yourself some Family Mart orange juice, cook up some Lawson’s eggs, and when on your way to work — oh, why not? — grab a Mini-Stop coffee and something for lunch. Whether you’re in full-fledged konbini dependency or just a light user, Japan-dwellers always seem to have an allegiance for a certain brand. Like unwrapping an onigiri, fast and easy, you’re living the konbini life. Though we have warned against the dangers of this lifestyle for both your wallet and belly — the term is actually gaining popularity. Last year, there was even a choose-your-own-adventure-type visual novel called KonbiniLife that popped up. Are you a fan of a certain brand of konbini food? Whether you’ve decended into full-fledged konbini dependency or just a light user, Japan-dwellers always seem to have an allegiance to a certain brand. We offered a list of our Top 5 convenience stores in Japan a few years ago, but it’s time to revisit our stance. We took a quick poll of where our staff stands on this issue and the results were, well, impassioned. Comments escalated from, “Whatever happened to ‘Am/Pm?’” (bought out by Family Mart in …continue reading