Japan-China Friendship Garden, Gifu.

The Japan-China Friendship Garden, near the south bank of the Nagara River, just north of Gifu Park (Gifu Koen) in

The Japan-China Friendship Garden is laid out in classic, Chinese style with a keyhole gate, ornamental ponds, bridges and pavilions.

The central pond is meant to resemble the famous West Lake in Hangzhou, which so inspired ancient Chinese poets.

Japan-China Friendship Garden

390-1 Mitarashi

Gifu 500-8002

The park is free to enter and is a short walk across the road from Gifu Koen. Buses to Gifu Koen leave from bays 12 and 13 at JR Gifu Station and also from outside Meitetsu Gifu Station.

