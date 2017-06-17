Japan-China Friendship Garden, Gifu.

|
日中友好庭園
The Japan-China Friendship Garden, near the south bank of the Nagara River, just north of Gifu Park (Gifu Koen) in
The Japan-China Friendship Garden is laid out in classic, Chinese style with a keyhole gate, ornamental ponds, bridges and pavilions.
The central pond is meant to resemble the famous West Lake in Hangzhou, which so inspired ancient Chinese poets.
Japan-China Friendship Garden
The park is free to enter and is a short walk across the road from Gifu Koen. Buses to Gifu Koen leave from bays 12 and 13 at JR Gifu Station and also from outside Meitetsu Gifu Station.
