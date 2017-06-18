ASEAN’s strategic diplomacy underpins regional stability

Author: Kishore Mahbubani, NUS

Try imagining a world where the Middle East is at peace. The thought seems almost inconceivable. Imagine a world where Israel and Palestine, two nations splintered from one piece of territory, live harmoniously. Impossible? This is what Malaysia and Singapore accomplished. After an acrimonious divorce in 1965, they live together in peace.

Former Singaporean foreign minister and 2007 ASEAN chairman George Yeo

hugs Cambodian counterpart Hor Namhong at the summit, where Myanmar

unexpectedly endorsed the statement on political shootings in Myanmar. (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Gacad).

Imagine a world where Egypt, the most populous Islamic country in the Middle East, emerges as a stable and prosperous democracy. Impossible? Then ask yourself how it is that Indonesia, the most populous Islamic country in Southeast Asia—with more than four times as many people as Egypt—has emerged as a beacon of democracy. Egypt and Indonesia both suffered from corruption. And both experienced decades of military rule, under Hosni Mubarak in Egypt and Suharto in Indonesia.

Yet Egypt remains under military rule while Indonesia has emerged as the leading democracy in the Islamic world. What explains the difference? The one-word answer is ASEAN. ASEAN's success in practising strategic diplomacy