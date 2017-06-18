Japanese News This Week 18 June 2017

|
今週の日本
Japan Arrests Longest-Sought Fugitive After Nearly 46 Years
‘Conspiracy’ law enacted to punish planning of crimes
Japan to launch self-navigating cargo ships ‘by 2025’
Japan accused of eroding press freedom by UN special rapporteur
End Game for Japan’s Construction State – The Linear (Maglev) Shinkansen and Abenomics
Statistics
June 20 is World Refugee Day. There are an estimated 65 million refugees worldwide.
Canada, with a population roughly 1/4 of Japan’s, has accepted 40,000 Syrians alone since the fall of November 2015.
Japan however continues to be extremely unwelcoming to refugees.
In 2016, a record 10,901 would be refugees applied for asylum last year in Japan. That was an increase of 3,315 on the previous year. Of the applicants, 28 were accepted.
