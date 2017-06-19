2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Sales Account Executive (Kyoto) English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

Must currently reside in Japan Have you excelled while working at international schools or in the publishing industry? Booksmart, a publishing company located in Kyoto, is looking for a sales account executive to help promote textbooks, online resources and other bilingual materials. Domestic or international business trips are to be expected. Visa sponsorship available. Apply ALT (Shiga) English: Native level

Japanese: Basic

Must currently reside in Japan

¥240,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

Bachelor’s degree required Summer hire! Are you experienced with ESL teaching and wish to work in a team-oriented, flexible and energetic atmosphere? Interac is hiring an experienced ALT to work in Otsu City area (Shiga Prefecture) The best candidates will have ESL teaching experience for a position starting between June and September. You must currently reside in Japan with a valid working visa. Apply Project Manager (Tokyo or Tochigi) English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

3-5 years experience in construction, production, or manufacturing Bouygues Energies & Services Japan, a construction company, is looking for a dynamic on-and-off-site project manager, based in either Tochigi Prefecture or Tokyo. In the position, you will oversee a small crew of on-site workers and handle duties in both Tokyo and Tochigi. A technical university degree is required. Apply Currency Exchange Personnel (Tokyo) English: Conversational

Japanese: Fluent

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Adobe Acrobat Good with numbers? Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time …continue reading