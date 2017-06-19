GREENa Electricity

I’ve been looking for one of those since the electricity deregulation was announced, so was very interested to hear about this company.

Personally I would be happy to pay slightly more for renewable energy as I would like to help speed up the transition, and I think the best way to do so is to support companies that are developing renewable sources and stop paying the legacy utilities for coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear. If enough people do this we can make a big difference.

I had a nose around the GREENa website and it looks very interesting.

Unfortunately it seems they only operate in Tokyo Electric/Chubu Electric/Kansai Electric areas, so we don’t have access up here in Tohoku.

I also couldn’t find out whether they have a minimum contract period (2 years). We spoke to a company up here recently that doesn’t do that, and all things being equal, I would prefer not to be subject to extra charges if we have to cancel our contract early.

So I am left with a few questions:

anyone have direct experience with GREENa, good or bad? do they have a fixed contract period? are there any other 100% renewable companies out there?

More questions than answers today, but I hope if you are in one of the areas you’ll consider switching your payments away from the Evil Empire 🙂

​