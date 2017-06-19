This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 24-25

Rice is often taken for granted, isn’t it?! But the staff at the small rice company Nanika are on a mission to show the world how important rice is and all the work that’s done before it’s out on the table. This exhibition follows two photographers taking breathtaking photos of rice — from the paddies to the table.

Cultural Expo

Africa Heritage Festival

Spend the weekend savoring African food, searching for unique gems and watching the best of the continent’s traditional dances, performances and music. This festival is one of the biggest of its kind happening in Japan and it offers plenty of opportunities for everyone to know more about the African culture, history and lifestyle, as well as the latest trends!

Date Sat, June 24-Sun, June 25, 2017 Time 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Location HIBIYA PARK, 1 HIBIYAKOEN, CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO Fee Free!

