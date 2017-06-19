Source: city-cost.com As part of our long break from stressful work we decided to explore some parts of Tokyo. We went to Akihabara to look for some cheap deals on gadgets, then to Asakusa and Odaiba. We traveled from Asakusa to Odaiba via Tokyo Cruise. There are five lines to choose from. The first one is the Himiko Line which travels from Asakusa to Odaiba Seaside Park and vice versa which will then pass through Toyosu. This trip will take about 50 minutes. It is 20 minutes from Odaiba Seaside Park to Toyosu and another 40 minutes from Toyosu to Asakusa. The second one is the Sumida River Line from Asakusa to Hamarikyu to Hinode Pier which will take 40 minutes for the total journey. Third is the Odaiba Line. From Hinode Pier to Odaiba Seaside Park this cruise will take 20 minutes. Fourth is Tokyo Big Sight, Pallete Town Line. This line has two options – one is from Hinode Pier to Tokyo Big Sight (Ariake) and the other from Hinode to Pallete Town to Tokyo Big Sight (Ariake). And of course our trip takes the Hotaluna Line which will pass through Hinode Pier and has a travel time of 40 minutes and, from Hinode Pier to Odaiba Seaside Park, another 20 minutes. For more information about the route and payments please go to their website at http://www.suijobus.co.jp.The Hotaluna Line wil cost you ￥1,560 and will cruise along the Sumida River and Tokyo Bay. I think it is very affordable for a 60-minute ride from Asakusa to Odaiba Seaside Park. Our time of departure I think was the last departure for that day. This is a perfect moment if you want to catch the sunset while on a cruise. You can continue to amaze yourself at the Seaside Park.Arriving …continue reading