Art on Tuesday: Tenman-gu in Ôsaka

Hasegawa Sadanobu I (1809–1879) painted this interesting ukiyo-e named The Temporary Shrine of the Tenman-gû 天満宮御旅所 as part of his series One Hundred Views of Ôsaka in 1869/70. It is a beautiful scene from the perspective of the river showing one leisure boat from the side with two Japanese women. In the background of the river you see two punts with barrels. The Tenman-gu Shrine in Ôsaka 大阪天満宮 was build in the 10th century, but often burned down and was then rebuild many times. The Tenjin-Matsuri is held here on July 24th and 25th every year as one of the biggest festivals in Japan.

Source: Museum of Fine Arts

