Hyatt Regency Kyoto

Source: deep kyoto The Hyatt Regency is a lovely hotel on Shichijo Dori Street that occupies the affordable end of luxury. Mewby and I have a special fondness for this hotel because we stayed there on our wedding night. Imagine this – after a very happy, but of course very busy and honestly quite nerve-wracking day, we arrived at the hotel tired and relieved to be greeted with warm smiles and were told we had been given an upgrade! A big old Deluxe Balcony King was ours with a complementary bottle of wine to boot! This particular room features a balcony overlooking the hotel garden (very nice garden!), and a massive hinoki cypress wood bath which we were particularly happy to soak in whilst enjoying the aforementioned wine. It was the perfect end to our day, so to express our thanks, a brief review of this fine establishment is the very least I can do and certainly well overdue.

Our room on arrival with wedding gifts strewn across the comfy sofa! The Hyatt Regency has three basic room types which are on an ascending scale of price and comfort: Standard, Deluxe, and Suites. All rooms have the same distinctive style of interior decor which manages to be simultaneously both modern and traditional with stylish lamps, colorful silk kimono tapestries hanging behind the bed, and simple wooden furnishings. Standard rooms come with either a King sized bed, or twin beds and have everything you need: free Wi-Fi, a writing desk, a minibar, a TV with cable and satellite channels, a closet, a safe for your valuables, and a private bathroom with a decent sized bathtub. Deluxe rooms have seating areas with sofas and some of them also have those fantastically …continue reading