My favorite coastal spot in Japan - Okuma, Okinawa

Source: city-cost.com When it comes to locations by the water here in Japan, we are pretty spoiled for choice. From amazing waterfalls to picturesque lakes and incredible beaches, there is always somewhere to check out that will undoubtedly take your breath away. It’s difficult to pick a favorite – but if I had to choose one, I would say that my favorite place by the water that I’ve visited in Japan is Okuma Beach, in Okinawa Prefecture.Okuma is located about an hour and a half to two hours drive from Naha Airport – where most people will fly into if they are heading to Okinawa. There are car rental companies that are nearby to the airport – so it’s simple to hire a vehicle and make your way up the coast. I’d recommend hiring a car if you’re headed to Okinawa, simply because then you’re not bound to public transport timetables. Since Okuma is a quiet town, buses run on a much less frequent timetable than a lot of city dwellers are probably used to!The best thing about Okuma to me is that it truly is QUIET out there. I’ve been there twice, once in February and once in September. Sure, you could argue that it is outside the main tourist season to go at that time, but I still found the weather to be pleasant then! February was too cold for swimming – but still made for a relaxing vacation, with plenty of hikes, beach walks, and just enjoying the nature around the area. We hiked to see Hiji Falls (super close by!) and took a drive further up the coast to see Cape Hedo, which is the northernmost point of Okinawa itself. The views from there are incredible – the rocky outcrops with ferns and beautiful green foliage scattered throughout …continue reading