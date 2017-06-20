Nagoya's new face

I went to discover Nagoya’s new major asset, “Takashiyama Gate Tower Mall”,built over JR Nagoya Station.

There are approximately 150 shops and restaurants including some new existence in Tokai region.

For instance, “Maison de reefur” produced by Rinka(梨花), is a second shop in Japan after she launched her first shop in Daikanyama,Tokyo.



I spoiled and indulged myself in food. I had dinner at “MEAT YAZAWA”is wagyu beaf specialist, came from Tokyo.I spoiled and indulged myself in food. If you ever have chance to visit Nagoya,why don’t you go to Nagoya’s new shopping attraction:)

