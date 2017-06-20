The Inside Track on Autumn ALT Job Recruitment

Source: Gaijin Pot In Japan, for those who wish to become English teachers but lack the formal qualifications in the field (i.e., a teaching license or degree in education), there are two primary options available: eikaiwa (English conversation school) instructor or assistant language teacher (ALT) at a public school. The eikaiwa typically hire year round, but for ALTs, here are two peak periods of recruitment: July and October. The vast majority of ALTs who come to Japan will begin working in either April or September. In Japan, April is the traditional beginning of the academic year and as such the main period for new hires to enter the workplace whereas September is when the students reconvene for the autumn/winter term after around six weeks of summer vacation. There are a number of fundamental differences in how ALTs are hired for each period. Some of these are advantageous to the applicant, others less so. So, today, let’s look at these differences and how a savvy applicant can use them to their advantage and help ensure they get called in for that all-important job interview. First, the recruitment window and interview process for September is noticeably shorter. As a result, you may go from initial application to job offer in a matter of a few weeks as opposed to the couple of months it could take leading up to April. As an example, you may have noticed recently on the Gaijinpot job board that schools recruiting for September positions are beginning to accept applications (about two months before the intended start date). Compare this to April jobs, which are typically advertised a full five or six months prior. April is the traditional beginning of the academic year and as such the main period for new hires to enter the workplace. This shorter window necessitates …continue reading