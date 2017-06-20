Three days / two nights in Nagasaki - budget breakdown and itinerary

Source: city-cost.com Anyone who follows us on Instagram will have likely noticed a deluge of ‘grams’ sent out through the SNS ether originating from Nagasaki. It was our first time visiting the city in southern Kyushu and we can hand on heart say they we loved it. Nagasaki is quite unlike any place we’ve ever been to in Japan, both visually and in terms of atmosphere. Hemmed in by mountains and sea, the way the city spreads up the mountain slopes, from a distance almost reminded us of Rio de Janeiro (the abundance of churches adding to the effect). Atmospherically, coming from Tokyo, Nagasaki moves at a distinctly slower pace, and is all the better for it. The local people also, seem to be far more at peace and are some of the friendliest we have encountered in Japan. Our trip was a three day / two night quickie and given that we’re all about how much things cost in Japan, we thought it might be useful to try and document our spending during our time in Nagasaki and thus help others to budget for their short breaks in the city and get a sense of how much money they might need to bring. This budget breakdown is loosely listed according to our itinerary across our time in Nagasaki. We flew from Haneda on a Saturday morning (around 10:00) arriving at Nagasaki Airport at midday, and were probably dumping our bags in the hotel before 14:00. The return flight on the Monday departed Nagasaki Airport at around 15:00 arriving Haneda around 17:00.At this point it’s important to mention that while this is being written as “City-Cost”, the trip was actually taken by this expat in their own holiday time. None of what follows was on …continue reading