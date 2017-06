Utsu Shrine is located in the little fishing port of Ocho on Osaki Shimozima Island in the Aki Nada chain of islands in the Inland Sea between Hiroshima and Shikoku.

It was founded in 773 and the kami enshrined here is Yasomagatsuhi no kami which translates as “countless magatsuhi gods” with magatsuhi being a kami that brings about sin, pollution, disaster, disorder etc etc. The kami was

