302nd Post

This ison this blog. Of course, I meant to write this last Friday, which was the 300th post , but I forgot (I’m on the road at the moment, which makes writing the blog more challenging than usual).

​RetireJapan started in 2013. Since then we’ve written over 300 blog posts which have over 1500 comments on them so far (thank you to everyone who has contributed their experiences, ideas, and questions). We’ve also got the information pages and the excellent Forum (well, the content is excellent, the software not so much).

I think the site really took off once we moved to posting three times a week, something we’ve kept up for almost a year now. Readers have also been great at spreading the word, so we now have almost 500 people receiving the weekly email and following us on Facebook.

I started RetireJapan to help people, but it’s turned into a community and now I find myself learning from the people hanging out here.

One thing that I’ve been thinking about recently is what to do with old blog posts. There is a lot of content in the 301 posts before this one, but after a week or two they kind of get buried. Any suggestions?

One option would be to create some kind of ‘greatest hits’ page with links to the more useful posts. Or maybe to integrate them into the info pages. Or to figure out how to do ‘random post’ links.

Another option would be to go back and rewrite the more interesting posts into an ebook.

Another thing I would like to see is more guest posts, and Reader Profiles. If you have a …continue reading