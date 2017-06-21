An easy guide to the Japan Rail Pass!

Source: ryokougirl.com It’s a question that comes up for most people the first time they visit Japan, to buy or not buy a Japan rail pass? I bought one when I visited Japan for two weeks back in 2014, and it ended up saving me heaps of cash. However, it’s not always the case that it’s cheaper to buy the JR rail pass. It really depends entirely on your travel plans. If you are confused about whether or not to buy one, or what it includes, check out this simple guide! Free Japan Travel Planner Sign up now to get this awesome free 10 page travel planning journal that will help you to plan your next Japan trip like a pro! Includes day by day itinerary planner, packing checklist and countdown calendar. Success! Now check your email to confirm! (This may take a few minutes so don’t panic!) There was an error submitting your subscription. Please try again. First Name …continue reading