Bold & Wild: Summer 2017 Makeup Trends

Color took the central stage during many of the global Fashion Week events last year. The bright red lips, the sparkling eyes and the bold cheek colors were there to impress, striking a huge difference from last year’s toned-down tendencies. This year, it’s all about ditching the “I-must-follow attitude” and concentrating on actually having fun with what you’ve got.

Without further ado, here are the top makeup trends for this summer.

Daring Blush

During Paris Fashion Week last year, Kenzo went extra wild with the blush, and this is something we’ve already seen around Tokyo’s streets — and globally, too. For this trend, take out you blush brush and have fun with it. The traditional — blush only on the apples of your cheeks — is over. Stretch it further with a nice fade into your temples and make sure to go bold with the colors. To make your cheekbones pop even more, don’t forget the highlighter — it gives a nice glow.

Japanese lolita Rumina (@lunadzuki) on the street in Harajuku wearing a Chinese collar corset dress from Atelier Creme Brulee with Metamorphose temps de fille platforms and accessories from Alice And The Pirates, A Closet of Alice, and Route 9. A post shared by Harajuku Japan (@tokyofashion) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Recommended products: Canmake Cream Blush (¥580) combined with their Matte & Crystal Blush (¥650). Buy at all local drugstores and cosmetic stores.

Bold Lips

This year’s trend moves a step further from the signature Taylor Swift red lips, with different vivid colors equally dominating the stage — electric orange, …continue reading