Cheapo Weekend for June 24-25: A Foodie-Favored Weekend

National Museum of Western Art – Free Admission Day (June 22): This Saturday, check out the extensive collection at the Museum of Western Art in Ueno Park—an outing that would normally cost you 430 yen. Works includes paintings from the late medieval period through to the 20th century and modern French sculpture. Artists include Ruebens, Renoir, Monet, Van Gogh, Picasso, Pollock and many more.

Taiwan Festival Tokyo 2017 (June 22-25): A Taiwan food festival in the heart of Ueno Park with plenty of tasty offerings. Plus a lychee seed-throwing contest and entertainment. Pair it with the free admission day at the Museum of Western Art (above) and it’s a great for a day out for the whole fam!

