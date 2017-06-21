Distortions, growth catch-up, and the middle-income trap

Source: Asia Pathways Understanding distortions In theory, a distortion refers to a departure from the perfect competitive equilibrium with no externalities and in which resources have been optimally allocated so that each economic agent maximizes his or her own welfare. Thus, distortions are closely associated with market imperfections. In reality, an economy with no distortions does not exist—both advanced and developing economies use government interventions, such as stabilization policies, development strategies, industrial policies, administrative regulations, and so forth, which can be viewed as distortions, broadly defined. Nevertheless, the extent to which the economic system is distorted differs substantially among countries. In general, the development phase, resource endowments, institutional arrangements, and socioeconomic factors play a crucial role in explaining these differences. Specifically, a “night-watchman” state, where an economy functions under the laissez-faire principle with minimal distortions, and a “paternalist” state, where the welfare system covers from “cradle to grave,” are commonly considered as two extreme types. Most countries, if not all, lie between them. Perhaps more importantly, distortions are motivated by various purposes, good or bad. We can identify two types of distortions in terms of purpose. Some distortions, called “original sin,” are due to underdeveloped market systems. Others, which manifest as strong government intervention, are mainly caused through the motivations of developing countries to enact strategies to catch up in terms of growth. For this purpose of catch-up, some former or current developing economies, especially those in East Asia, including Japan, the four “Asian dragons,” (namely, Hong Kong, China; the Republic of Korea; Singapore; and Taipei,China) and the People’s Republic of China, have achieved impressive growth performance through various distortionary policies. These policies include selective industrial policies, financial repression, trade and exchange rate arrangements, price “scissors” between industrial and agricultural products, and discrimination between public and private ownership. Although distortions due to either “original sin” or “catching-up …continue reading