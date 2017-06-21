Finding the Right in Japan’s Drug Store Jungle

Source: city-cost.com Especially as a woman you know you are using a lot of beauty products and other such things every day. In your home country you grow up with them and are used to your favorite shampoo, toothpaste and foundation. Moving to Japan now means you need to find all these things from new. Something which makes you struggle especially when you don’t speak much Japanese. Drug stores in Japan have such a big selection which makes it hard to choose and find the right items for you. Here I will tell you some of my experiences with this problem…ToothpasteTo tell the truth, I don’t have such good teeth. So I should take care of my teeth a bit more and I found a fitting toothpaste for me in my home country Germany. However, now I’m living in Japan and need a new one. My first try became a small failure, because I read the Katakana wrong. I really like mint taste and decided on one which had “soft mint” (ソフトミント) written on it. At least, I thought this. At home I tried it – and was surprised. I read again what was written on the tooth paste and found out it is “salty mint” (ソルティミント) … I got used to the salt taste after a while, but I would never buy it again. Lately I learned that the German Sensodyne is called シュミテクト in Japan. Good to know!Shampoo and ConditionerAlready in Germany it took me a long time to find the right shampoo for my hair. They quickly get fatty and I needed to wash them at least every two days in Germany. In Japan, I had to go on the search for a new one. By now, I still haven’t found the best for my hair… The variety is …continue reading