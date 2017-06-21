Introducing You: 6 Tips to Make Your First ALT Lesson Pop

Source: Gaijin Pot The first day in the classroom as an assistant language teacher (ALT) can be nerve-racking — especially if you don’t know how to conduct a suitable lesson plan. Usually, in your initial class, you will be introducing yourself to the students. This is your chance to catch their attention. Get students interested in the new ALT and make them excited about learning from you in the class. In Part 6 of A Little Training for ALTs, we provide six ways to help you make that first lesson pop! — and set the tone for future classes. 1. Use visual aids A good way to grab your students attention is to introduce your culture. Talking about where you’re from is also a good way to open their minds to the world. You may find that most of your Japanese students really don’t know much other than the type of cliché Western culture they’ve seen in movies and television. So try to bring some flashcards for everything you plan to talk about. Make sure the pictures are at least A4 size so that they can be seen by everyone. Flashcards are better than bringing the actual item as it might get damaged or even broken. 2. Involve students While your introduction is about you, that doesn’t mean it should only be about you. Involve your students as much as possible. It doesn’t matter how energetic you are as an ALT, if your introduction is focused only on you, students will get bored and tired of just listening to you. Ask them questions and encourage them to take part. Say, “I like oranges.” Then ask the students: “Do you like oranges?” Try to get the students to participate in your introduction. It doesn’t matter how energetic you are as ALT, if your introduction is focused only …continue reading