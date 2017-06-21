July 2017: 5 Tokyo Events Not to Miss

July marks the start of summer festival season, so while festival mania won’t have hit fever pitch quite yet by then, we’d say that July should be more eventful than rainy and humid June. For starters, many fireworks festivals—including the famous, long-standing Sumida River Fireworks Festival—will take place in July. But that’s not all—we’ve got also listed a few other events worth checking out:

1. Shitamachi Tanabata Festival (July 6-10 | Main festivities July 8-9)

Where: Around Asakusa and Kappabashi (access: Asakusa or Iriya Station)

Time: Saturday – 10:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday – 10:00 am-7:00 pm

Admission: Free

Taking place on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, Tanabata—the St

