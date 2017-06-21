Source: Tokyo Cheapo Hiking provides a much needed escape from Tokyo, and although plenty of mountains have great views, not many are quite as death-defying as Nokogiriyama.

|credit|

Located in the Boso Peninsula in Chiba, Nokogiriyama (aka Sawtooth Mountain) is a relatively easy hike, with a lot more than a view to reward you at the top. With two giant Buddhas, over 1500 arhat (many of which have been beheaded), temples and incredible quarry caves, this mountain is home to a myriad of adventures. The mountain derived its unique saw-tooth shape from years of quarrying and has been a Buddhist site for over 1300 years. One great thing about the mountain is that if you don’t fancy a hike in the hot sun, there’s a cable car to the top so you can save yo The post Nokogiriyama: A Hike to Hell (And Back) appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading