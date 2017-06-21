Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records Episode 12 Final Impression

Source: Spark Blog On this episode, Sistine plans to marry Leos while Glenn temporarily vanishes. Later, Leos reveals his true identity along with his actual intentions and then Glenn fights against him. Whoa, I wasn’t expecting Leos to have a true identity later and the real Leos got replaced. Also it was cool to see Glenn come up with a strategy and attempt to turn into his former self. Other than that, the plot twists was pretty great and the final battle was cool. Now will there be a second season coming since they left it open? I really hope there will be one coming because I decently enjoyed the series. Overall, more nice plot twists and cool battle finale. Conclusion: More nice plot twists and cool battle finale. …continue reading