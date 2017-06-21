Scandals are starting to stick to the Abe administration

Author: Aurelia George Mulgan, UNSW Canberra

School scandals are wiping some of the shine off the Abe administration. This time, the school is Kake Gakuen, a veterinary medicine school being constructed in a national special strategic zone (NSSZ) in Ehime Prefecture.

Having weathered the Moritomo Gakuen scandal earlier this year with barely a blip in the public opinion polls, Abe is clearly hoping to tough it out again. He may not be so lucky this time. The latest opinion polls in Japan are registering rising rates of disapproval of the Abe cabinet and the prime minister himself. Moreover, there are rumblings in the ranks of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that potentially bode ill for Abe’s leadership. Two of Abe’s rivals for LDP president — Shigeru Ishiga and Taro Aso — both opposed construction of the vet school.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 19 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).

Even if Abe proves to be the 'Teflon prime minister', these two scandals reveal increasingly troubling aspects of the way in which he and other personnel in the Prime Minister's Office (Kantei) conduct themselves, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda. Suga dismissed the existence of a