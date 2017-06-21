Takeshita Dori: The most iconic shopping street in Japan?

Source: city-cost.com Japan is a bit of a shoppers paradise. From high end shopping in Ginza and Omotesando, to the fun of treasure hunting at shrine sales and everything in between, there’s something to be found for everyone. When it comes to the most iconic shopping areas in Japan though, one immediately springs to mind for me – and it was one of the first shopping areas I just HAD to check out when we moved to Japan a few years ago. It’s still a favorite to this day for the sheer fun, excitement and energy that this street offers. Where am I referring to? None other than Takeshita Dori, in Harajuku.Getting there is easy – if you head to Harajuku Station (which is a very charming building and worth a picture in itself!) you basically just have to cross the street!You’ll know that you’re in the right place when you see the big archway that has Takeshita Dori written on it!Why do I love Takeshita Dori so much? There are a number of reasons!The CrowdsThis might sound ridiculous, since normally I’m not someone that enjoys squishy spaces, or having people right up in my face. But there’s something so electric about Takeshita Dori that you really just end up going with it (and dare I say – actually loving it a bit – it’s sensory overload in the best sense of the phrase!) You can see in my picture above that one of the days I went there was basically wall to wall people – I have been on plenty of occasions when it’s nowhere near that level of crazy. If you do prefer a bit less of a hectic vibe, I’d recommend going on a weekday. Weekends tend to be the times when you’ll see the crowds at their peak. …continue reading