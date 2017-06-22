7 Don Quijote Home Products You Never Knew You Needed

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
The ultra popular lifestyle megastore Don Quijote — or Donki — is Japan’s home of everything wonderfully ridiculous and undeniably useful. As well as being the one-stop go for just about everything, one of the greatest pleasures of being a Donki regular is stumbling upon the store’s more obscure and straight-up bizarre stock.
1. Squeeze Until Empty: Lips for Toothpaste
These humble smiling lips are easily overlooked and passed off as another tacky piece of plastic that’ll soon be found in a landfill, but in reality they could be the best ¥498 purchase you’ll ever make.
2. For The Wild Bakers: Waterproof iPhone Case Chef Navi
This is the perfect solution to that chef with a smartphone addiction. Whether you’re looking up recipes online or wanting to Instagram your latest culinary creation, there’s always a level of risk when it comes to bringing you phone into the kitchen.