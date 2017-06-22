Acknowledging the BLAME! Game

Source: Manga Therapy Coming from an area that touts itself as the city that never sleeps, New York is full of life at all times. Crowds get heavy not only during the day, but at night as well. The lights of high-rise buildings illuminate New York and its residents in all its hectic glory. Yet there is beauty found when it’s just lights only and no one in sight. I wish New York was more like that after watching the movie adaptation of Tsutomu Nihei’s Blame! Blame! is about a human named Killy and his quest to save humanity from being crushed by cybernetic forces wishing to take over a world filled with emptiness. The movie and original manga covers his journey through vast areas of isolated buildings and landscapes. The dialogue can be a bit sparse in the original manga, but the reader will be in awe of how isolated yet beautiful Blame!’s universe is due to the many double-page panels of the architecture. The movie covers the beginning portion of Killy’s adventure as he helps out a colony of humanoids find food and shelter from cybernetic beings known as the Safeguards. The end of the movie has him continuing his long road in a world full of dangers in every corner. My interest in Blame! piqued after reading this look at its environments. It reminded me of how much I felt when I decide to go to NY at night and marvel at some of its empty corners. During times of depression, I would take the time to walk around at night by myself in NYC. I felt so alive taking in the view. While the city get packed, I always imagined “What if no one was around? What if there were …continue reading