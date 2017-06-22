Dynastic demolition in Singapore?

Author: Michael D. Barr, Flinders University

An extraordinary dispute within Singapore’s ruling family broke into the open on 14 June. Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang — the two younger children of the late Lee Kuan Yew — posted a message on Facebook accusing their elder brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, of subverting their father’s last will and testament by avoiding the demolition of the family home.

More seriously for the public interest, they accused Lee Hsien Loong of abusing his position to achieve this end and of trying to engineer a dynastic succession whereby his son Li Hongyi would enter politics as a third generation of Lees. They are particularly concerned that Hsien Loong’s nominee as Attorney-General, Lucien Wong, procured documents to which he had access only in his public role as Attorney-General.

Protesters burn pictures of Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his son and current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong outside the Singapore Consulate in Hong Kong, China, 5 July 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu).

As a result of this episode, the Lee siblings have discovered to their horror that there are no checks and balances on the power of the prime minister and that the Singaporean press is