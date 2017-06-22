How much does it cost to travel from Tokyo to Okayama?

Source: city-cost.com Travellers may have unwittingly spotted Okayama en route to the attractions of Hiroshima or going the other way, Kyoto and Osaka. Okayama is the one with the splendid castle that you can see from the Shinkansen. The city name might not have a strong association with visitors to Japan, until they realise that this city is home to one of the nation’s most celebrated gardens, Korakuen. Constructed in 1687, Korakuen (後楽園) has seen it all, from floods to WWII bombs but has always been restored to its original state and today is ranked as one of the best three gardens in Japan. Still, Okayama is more than just flora and fauna. The city holds a special place in the hearts of the Japanese being the setting for the cherished fairy tale Momotaro (Peach Boy). Oh, and then there’s Okayama Castle. Okayama the city is an important stop on the Sanyo Shinkansen with rail links to Shikoku. The city is also the capital of Okayama Prefecture, Japan’s “Land of Sunshine”. Sounds good? We take a look at how much it costs to get to Okayama from Tokyo.FlightsOkayama is served by Okayama Airport (OKJ), a little over 10 km northwest of Okayama Station where the Shinkansen stop. Flights from Tokyo to Okayama take around 1 hr 15 mins.Buses from Okayama Airport to Okayama Station (West Exit) run from about 7:00 to 22:00. Journey times are around 30 mins and fares are 760 yen.ANA operate a handful of flights daily from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Okayama.One wayReturnFlex Fare36,49072,980Flex Round trip Faren/a63,380Basic Farefrom 15,29030,080Value Farefrom 12,29024,580ANA Premium FlightsOne wayReturnPremium Flex Fare43,29086,580Premium Basic Farefrom 22,29044,080Premium Value Farefrom 20,29040,580Premium Disability Discount24,19054,180JAL (Japan Airlines) also have a handful of flights daily with departures from Haneda Airport.One wayOne …continue reading