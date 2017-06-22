Is Abe securing or threatening Japan’s peace and democracy?

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Sebastian Maslow, Kobe University and Christian Wirth, Griffith University Despite his involvement in a series of political scandals, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remains unscathed. And with a firm grip on power, his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has shifted its focus away from economic reform towards conservatives’ long-cherished goal of constitutional revision to allow for the use of military force abroad while increasing executive power at the expense of civil rights at home.Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 19 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-400×286.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-600×429.jpg” title=”Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 19 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-400×286.jpg” alt=”Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 19 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).” width=”400″ height=”286″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-400×286.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-150×107.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-768×549.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-600×429.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-294×210.jpg 294w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-100×72.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17NMP-500×358.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Japan’s post-war constitution on 3 May, Abe took it upon himself to revise the document. To temper public opposition against changing the war-renouncing Article 9, the LDP has in recent parliamentary deliberations pledged to dispense a host of new social benefits. Abe has also used recurring North Korean missile tests and simmering maritime disputes to create a sense of urgency and prompt public acceptance of constitutional revision before 2020. And yet, despite or precisely because of heightened military tensions, the public remains divided. Many fear for Japan’s post-war pacifist legacy and democracy. But as constitutional revision remains a long-term objective, …continue reading