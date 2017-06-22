Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 黒谷和紙 Kurotani is well-known for its wagami (‘rice’ paper) production. Appreciation for this lifetime-absorbing craft has led to the paper art of Kurotani being designated an Important Cultural Property of Kyoto. The history of Kurotani village traces back eight centuries to a warrior of the Taira Clan who, having failed at battle, saw it as his duty to leave an art form for following generations. A communal determination to stay with the traditional techniques employed from the start have led to paper of consistent quality, and to world-wide fame. Wagami, or washi, is made from the Paper Mulberry tree of the Mulberry Bush family, characterized by its durable, fibrous quality. The delicate beauty of each sheet is apparent, and kept in good condition this kind of paper lasts literally a millenium or more – a stunning technical achievement for the craftspeople of the Heian era. In the centre of Kurotani the Wagami Exhibition Hall provides paper information (mainly in Japanese). It also offers also a tour of neighborhood homes and workshops, where the paper making process can be viewed. Visitors have the opportunity to produce paper themselves and to purchase products made from washi such as wallets, name card holders, greetings cards, notebooks and zabuton cushions. Kurotani Washi Kaikan

3 Higashidani, Kurotani-cho

Ayabe City

Kyoto 623-0108

Tel: 0773 44 0213

Monday-Friday 9am-4.30pm closed weekends and national holidays. Take the JR Sanin Main Line from Kyoto Station to Ayabe Station (70 minutes by limited express) and exit the station from the south exit. The Kurotani Washi Kaikan is two minute's walk from the Kurotani Wash Kaikan Mae stop on the Aya Bus Kurotani Line.