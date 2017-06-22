Kyoto’s 30th Summer Antiquarian Book Fair

Source: deep kyoto This year’s Summer Antiquarian Book Fair will be held from August 11th – 16th from 10.00 till 17.30 (until 16.00) on the last day. As always it will be held under the trees of Tadasu no Mori woods which are just in front of Shimogamo Jinja Shrine. Though this book fair takes place at the hottest time of the year it is always noticeably cooler under the shade of those ancient trees. And though most of the books on sale are Japanese, there are usually a large amount of English books in there, as well as art books, prints, and old photographs. I wrote previously about a visit to this event here. This is the 30th year of the book fair and the 40th anniversary of the founding of Kyoto’s Antiquarian Book Society. As is now traditional, the flyer for the book fair has been designed by local artist Nakagawa Non, and as usual she has done a sterling job of it! You can view more of her artworks here: http://nonkimegane6-6.com/ This is the 2nd of three annual book fairs held each spring, summer, and autumn in Kyoto. If you can’t make it this time around, there will be another fair from November 1st – 5th at the Chion Temple near Hyakumanben. Here are the details for the summer fair: Summer Antiquarian Book Fair (August 11 – 16)

10:00 – 17:30 (until 16:00 on the last day)

Access: Kyoto City Bus #205, get off at Shimogamo-jinja-mae (

Tel: 075 231 2971

